Operation Trident Dismantles Narco Cartel In Assam Mizoram Manipur

Operation Trident Strikes Cross-Border Drug Network

Eighteen people were arrested, 1,424 bank accounts frozen and properties worth Rs 17.82 crore attached during a multi-agency crackdown on an international narcotics network across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur under 'Operation Trident' on Sunday. The operation also uncovered hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore and led to the seizure of 500 detonators and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

The Death Triangle Corridor

The network was allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through the so-called Death Triangle Corridor, historically and widely known as the Golden Triangle, which refers to a major transnational narcotics trafficking pipeline that routes illicit drugs from the tri-border region of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand across porous borders into Northeast India and Bangladesh. The term "Death Triangle" was formally adopted by India as a policy shift to strip the region of any "glamour" or economic association with the word "Golden," intentionally reframing it to emphasise the mortality, addiction, and severe national security threats the drug trade causes

Official Response and Future Strategy

The crackdown involved central agencies and police forces of the three northeastern states as part of efforts to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks and their financial channels. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced through his X handle, mentioning "Modi govt deals another lethal blow against drugs with Operation Trident."

"Our agencies launched a barrage of simultaneous crackdowns across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur on 23 October, smashing an international narco-cartel. The operation revealed ₹100 crore worth of hawala transactions, froze 1,424 bank accounts, attached properties worth ₹17.82 crore, seized 500 detonators and ₹12 lakh in cash, and led to the arrest of 18 people," Shah's post on X states.

"The network trafficked narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through the Death Triangle Corridor. The offensive attests to India's Himalayan resolve to realise the mission of eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029. India will hammer until the last nail is driven into the coffin of drug cartels," the Home Minister further said. He also congratulated the anti-narcotics team comprising central agencies and police forces of the three states involved in the whole operation.

The operation comes amid the Central government's commitment and the Union Home Minister's announcement to target and eradicate drug networks by December 31, 2029. The anti-narcotics team comprising central agencies and the police forces of Assam, Mizoram and Manipur played a crucial role in the operation. (ANI)

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