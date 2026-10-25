Imran Masood Slams BJP Over Patriotism Certificates And Legal Delays

Imran Masood Challenges BJP on Patriotism and Judiciary

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Saharanpur Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday launched a multi-pronged attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that he requires no "certificate of patriotism" from the ruling party. Speaking to ANI, Masood questioned long delays in court trials for student activists, alleged that constitutional institutions are being compromised, and dismissed BJP criticism regarding the Congress's planned mega rally in Delhi on November 1. His remarks come amid heightened political activity triggered by controversial posters and graffiti demanding the release of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam at Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), along with an intensifying war of words between the Congress and the BJP over political schedules and electoral integrity.

Calls for Judicial Intervention

Addressing media queries regarding campus demonstrations and slogans advocating the release of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Masood stressed that the judicial system must act swiftly rather than keeping accused individuals in perpetual pre-trial incarceration. Calling on the highest court to intervene, Masood said, "Justice should not only be done, but it should also be seen to be done. The Supreme Court should look into this-it has been five years, and the trial is yet to begin. It raises serious questions about the entire judicial process. Whether an accused is guilty or not will be decided by the court, but if you stall the system entirely, people will naturally raise questions."

Rejection of Political Criticism

Responding to allegations from BJP leaders regarding his presence near student demonstrations, the Saharanpur MP rejected accusations of anti-national sympathies and reaffirmed his commitment to India's integrity. "I do not need a certificate of patriotism from the BJP. Hindustan runs in my veins. Those who did not remember the Tricolour for 52 years do not need to give me certificates. I stood right there in front of the national media and said that Kashmir is an integral part of India, and all the students supported my statement. Those slogans were written by their [BJP's] stooges who want to disrupt the movement. The movement will not break," he said.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

Turning his focus to electoral management, the Congress lawmaker accused the ruling dispensation of hijacking democratic systems, pointing to alleged discrepancies in voter lists during the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections for the Teachers' Constituency in Pilibhit. Dismissing claims that errors were merely technical, Masood alleged: "The constitutional institutions of this country have been hijacked and taken hostage. People must protect their own votes because 'vote looters' are on the loose. If absurd text appears in place of fathers' names on ballot-related voter lists in teacher constituency elections, the BJP should be ashamed. The Election Commission will have to answer for this."

Row Over November 1 Rally

Masood also brushed aside sharp criticism from senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the Congress party's scheduled November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Taking a dig at Prasad's comments, Masood said, "Ravi Shankar Prasad has reached an age where it is time for retirement; what is there to talk about him? As far as the BJP is concerned, they see Rahul Gandhi in their dreams all night." The remark followed a press conference by Ravi Shankar Prasad, who accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by refusing to reschedule the November 1 demonstration-a date associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Condemning the Congress leadership's decision, Prasad had stated, "Rahul Gandhi is, in a very calculated manner, attempting to rub salt into the wounded sentiments of the Sikh community by insisting on holding his rally on the 1st of November. He refuses to reschedule it. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. Why November 1st, Mr. Rahul Gandhi? What is the reason behind your stubborn resolve to hold your rally specifically on November 1st? What message are you trying to convey?" Prasad contrasted the Congress's approach with measures taken by the Narendra Modi administration to honour the Sikh community, including opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and recognising the martyrdom of the Chotte Sahibzade (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh). Recalling past controversial remarks by Congress leader Sam Pitroda regarding 1984 ("What happened, happened"), Prasad alleged that the Congress continues to disregard the historical trauma of Sikh families. (ANI)

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