Bengaluru SHOCKER: Kozhikode Mother-Daughter Found Dead In Their Nelamangala Home

Kozhikode: A Malayali mother and her daughter were found dead inside their Bengaluru home. The deceased are Sreelekha, 52, and her daughter Anaghashree, 20. They are originally from Kodoli Parambath in Chelannur, Kozhikode. Police recovered their bodies from their house in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The exact cause of their death is still not clear.

Sreelekha's husband Ajith is a businessman in Bengaluru. He also serves as the president of the Dasarahalli Bhag Chokkasandra Sthaniya Samithi.

Doctors completed the post-mortem procedures at the Nelamangala Government Hospital. After this, family members kept the bodies for public homage at their Nelamangala residence and Chokkasandra Maruti Layout. Later, relatives performed the final rites at the Peenya electric crematorium.