'Found Himself Like A Fish Out Of Water': Ashwin Questions Sooryavanshi's No. 3 Role In 2Nd T20I

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the team management's decision to deploy teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at No. 3 in the second T20I against New Zealand, arguing that the unfamiliar position restricted the youngster's ability to play his natural game and suggesting that Sanju Samson should instead take up the role if India intend to accommodate all three batters in the same playing XI.

Sooryavanshi made his first appearance in the series in Christchurch after Ishan Kishan was ruled out through injury. However, the opportunity proved difficult for the youngster, who managed just four runs off eight deliveries, with Samson and Abhishek Sharma retaining their positions at the top of the order.

Assessing the teenager's performance during the broadcaster's post-match discussion, Ashwin was reluctant to judge the youngster harshly but identified the decision to move him away from his familiar batting position as a concern.

"That is a miss. For a young cricketer like Vaibhav, 'miss' is too early, I think, to say, but because I have only two options of a hit or a miss, he just found himself a little like a fish out of water. He kept going hard, kept going hard for the eight balls," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The former spinner's assessment centred on the challenge of adapting to a different batting position rather than the outcome of a brief innings. Sooryavanshi, known for his aggressive approach, appeared unable to find his rhythm against New Zealand, with Ashwin suggesting that the situation called for guidance from an experienced partner at the crease.

"It did not feel like he was ever timing the ball, and that is when you need a senior partner to walk down to him and say, 'Calm down, just hang in there, look to play close to your body, watch the ball better.' Sometimes, as a batter, all you need to be told is to watch the ball closer. You do miss that in all the action that happens around you. So I just felt like he was a fish out of water. Walking in during the sixth over is not his cup of tea," he explained.

Ashwin also offered a potential solution to India's selection conundrum, pointing out that the team had previously used Samson in the No. 3 position when the three batters featured together. He suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter could once again move down the order, allowing Sooryavanshi to operate in a role better suited to his strengths.

"Look, I think they played this combination before, and Sanju had to skip down to number three. If they are going to go with this combination, I am not too sure Vaibhav has got to bat at number three, but it is what it is. Today it was a miss for Vaibhav," he stated.

The discussion comes as India continue to assess their batting combinations during the five-match T20I series. With Samson and Abhishek occupying the opening positions, the management's approach to accommodating Sooryavanshi could become an important consideration in the remaining matches, particularly if the team wants to preserve the youngster's attacking instincts without exposing him to an unfamiliar role.

Despite Sooryavanshi's struggles, India's middle and lower-middle order provided considerable encouragement in the second T20I. Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir made important contributions as India chased down New Zealand's total of 180, demonstrating the depth available beyond the top order.

Ashwin was particularly impressed by the power and composure displayed by the lower-middle-order batters, highlighting Ramandeep's ability to attack both pace and spin.

"India's middle order is coming through nicely. That is six, seven, and eight. It looks pretty dangerous. All of them can belt the ball. Naman Dhir is a very good hitter of pace bowling. He is showing that he can really club spinners as well. To stand and hit a spinner of Mitchell Santner's pedigree is no joke, and that tells you the ability of a batter. He looks unflappable when he is batting. Great temperament.

"Tilak Varma is echoing great temperament. I am not too sure about Nitish's temperament yet, but there is enough power for teams to be concerned about when they come up against India's lower middle order and middle order. It is a big hit for me," the former all-rounder stated.