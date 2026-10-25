Moderate Weather, Afternoon Showers Forecast

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Moderate weather conditions are expected across most regions of the Kingdom on Sunday, while relatively hot conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with cloud cover at varying altitudes, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

During the afternoon hours, scattered rain showers are anticipated in limited parts of the northern and central regions for a brief duration, potentially accompanied by thunder and extending to parts of the southwestern region. Winds will be moderate easterly, picking up periodically and raising dust, particularly in the Badia areas.

The JMD warned of potential reductions in horizontal visibility during early morning hours due to fog in the high northern mountainous areas, reduced visibility from dust in the Badia, and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.

On Monday, moderate weather will persist in most regions, remaining relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with a chance of scattered evening showers in the south. The Kingdom will be affected by atmospheric instability on Tuesday, bringing a slight temperature drop, scattered rain, thunder, and hail, with heavy rainfall in the south and east expected to cause flash floods in valleys.

By Wednesday, weather will turn pleasant in the highlands and plains, remaining moderate elsewhere with a chance of eastern rain showers. High and low temperatures across the Kingdom today are expected to reach 30 and 17 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 28 and 15 in West Amman, 25 and 16 in the Northern Highlands, 25 and 14 in the Sharah Highlands, 31 and 18 in the Badia, 29 and 17 in the Plains, 35 and 24 in the Northern Jordan Valley, 36 and 26 in the Southern Jordan Valley, 33 and 25 at the Dead Sea, and 34 and 22 in the Gulf of Aqaba.

//Petra// AA