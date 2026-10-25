Jordanian Community In Washington Gathers In Solidarity Following Karak Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Members of the Jordanian community in the Greater Washington Area gathered at the Jordanian Embassy on Saturday evening in a display of national unity and solidarity to condemn the terrorist attack that targeted Karak Governorate on Friday.

Jordanian Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar, alongside embassy staff, received the attendees during a candlelight vigil held to honor the victims and express sympathy with their families and the Jordanian public.

The gathering follows a terrorist attack that targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

Participants emphasized that the community initiative reflects the enduring ties connecting Jordanians at home and abroad, as well as their firm alignment behind the Hashemite leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, stressing that terrorism will not compromise Jordan's security, stability, or values of coexistence.

//Petra// AA