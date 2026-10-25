Malaysia, Tunisia Express Condolences, Condemn Karak Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Malaysia on Sunday expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom, as well as the families of the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted a Greek Orthodox church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia affirmed its solidarity with Jordan and condemned the deliberate assault on a place of worship, describing it as a grave violation of the sanctity of religious sites and an act of extremism that has no place in any society. Malaysia reiterated its commitment alongside Jordan to rejecting extremism in all its forms, while reaffirming its dedication to enhancing bilateral relations and upholding the shared values of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Separately, the Republic of Tunisia issued a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad strongly condemning the attack, which resulted in nine deaths and left 34 individuals injured.

Tunisia expressed its full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, while reiterating its firm stance against all forms of terrorism and supporting Jordan's measures to safeguard its security and stability.

//Petra// AA