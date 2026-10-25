Musk Claims Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms Of Service, 'Flash' Responds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

According to the SpaceX owner, Ukraine had allegedly used Starlink for such strikes, and the relevant capability was restricted last week.

In a post on social media platform X, Musk stressed that "Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the U.S. government." At the same time, he pointed to the key role of the satellite network for Ukrainian troops.

"Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is not a threat, it is simply a statement of fact," the billionaire said, adding that SpaceX "has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth by far."

Starlink and Starshield back to required speeds – Zelensky

In response, Ukrainian presidential advisor Serhii Beskrestnov, known by the call sign "Flash," said: "It is very strange that Elon Musk is unaware of the restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine."

He recalled that since February 2026, all Starlink terminals over Ukrainian territory, including the occupied areas, "have been subject to a movement speed limit of 70-90 km/h."

Starlink does not operate over Russian territory.

Therefore, Beskrestnov stressed, Ukraine is physically unable to use commercial Starlink for deep- and medium-range strikes.