Trump Says US Ready To Do Business With Ukraine And Russia After War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump told this to reporters in Palm Beach after voting early in the midterm congressional elections, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

"We'd like to get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we'd be able to do business with both," Trump said in response to a question about possible cooperation with Russia in the energy sector.

"We'll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends, I would think," he added.

Trump floats possibility of imposing 200% tariffs on Ukraine and Russia to force peace

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump, commenting on a humanitarian truce to save people in Oleshky, said it was good that the Pope supported this initiative and expressed hope that everything would go according to plan.

Asked to clarify whether she had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first lady replied that agreements had been signed with both of them.

Trump added that his wife had achieved greater success than professional negotiators and suggested that she could join the negotiations.

"I think she's doing better than the professionals right now. She got a ceasefire. This has to do with children and people, elderly people," Trump said.

As Ukrinform reported, Melania Trump announced that she had secured a local truce concerning the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Photo: White House