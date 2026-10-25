Jailer 2 OTT Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Watch Rajinikanth's Sequel Online?

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar have reunited for Jailer 2, which is drawing huge crowds to theatres despite mixed initial audience reactions. The film has reportedly collected ₹680 crore worldwide within nine days of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 Sets New Records In Kerala

Released in theatres on October 15, Jailer 2 created a major record in Kerala with a release across 800 screens. Theatre owners reportedly scheduled around 4,000 shows on the film's opening day, highlighting the strong demand for the Rajinikanth-starrer.

While early reviews from audiences were mixed, the film's box office performance has attracted attention. The combination of Rajinikanth's popularity, Nelson's direction and the film's star-studded cast has helped generate considerable excitement among moviegoers.

Amazon Prime Video Secures OTT Rights

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights to Jailer 2. However, the makers have not yet announced the film's official OTT release date. Viewers will have to wait for confirmation regarding when the movie will become available for streaming.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, while Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies is handling its Kerala distribution.

Rajinikanth, Mohanlal And Shiva Rajkumar Lead The Cast

Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar adding to the film's star power. The cast also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu and Hakim Shajahan.

Nelson has handled both the writing and direction, while Vijay Kartik Kannan served as cinematographer and R Nirmal as editor. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

The technical team also includes production designer Dr K Kiran and action choreographer Chethan D'Souza. With its extensive ensemble cast and large-scale production, Jailer 2 continues to draw attention at the box office.