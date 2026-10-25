PM Modi To Visit Odisha Today, Inaugurate RBI Data Centre In Khordha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Sunday to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data centre and cybersecurity training institute at Jatni in Khordha district, marking a significant addition to the country's financial and digital infrastructure.

According to the scheduled programme, PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 4.10 p.m. He will then travel by helicopter to the RBI data centre at Jatni, where he will attend the inauguration programme from 4.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m. The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar airport by road at 5.50 p.m. and depart for New Delhi at 6.35 p.m.

The greenfield data centre, located at Info Valley-II near Bhubaneswar over an area of 18.55 acres, has been developed to meet the RBI's computing requirements and provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready computing ecosystem for the central bank and the broader financial sector.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a cybersecurity training institute aimed at strengthening the technical capabilities of RBI personnel in emerging cyber threats.

The Institute will boost capability building, providing a dedicated institutional platform for cybersecurity and enterprise-technology training, research, and sector-wide capability development. This institute will focus on cutting-edge technologies relevant to the BFSI sector, including Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and other frontier technologies.

Notably, former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das laid the foundation stone for the data centre and the cybersecurity training institute in March 2023.

The project is part of the central bank's efforts to strengthen its technological infrastructure and enhance the security and reliability of its operations.

The establishment of the facility in Odisha is expected to strengthen the state's position as a destination for information technology and data infrastructure investments.

The project also underlines the growing importance of secure digital infrastructure in supporting India's expanding financial and technology sectors.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in Bhubaneswar and Khordha in view of the Prime Minister's state visit. Commissionerate Police has made special arrangements along the route between Jatni and Bhubaneswar airport.