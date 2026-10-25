Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Pretends To Walk Away With Indian Football League Trophy, Video Goes Viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along had a little fun with the Indian Football League trophy, briefly picking up the giant silverware as though he was about to walk away with it, before putting it back amid laughter from the crowd.

Along, who holds the portfolios of Higher Education and Tourism, shared the video on his official Instagram account, showing his playful moment with the trophy during an event.

In the clip, the minister stood on stage beside the trophy, smiling and waving at the cameras. He then picked up the massive piece of silverware and appeared to walk away with it. However, he stopped midway, burst into laughter, and returned the trophy to its place before posing for more pictures.

Along accompanied the video with a humorous caption, saying that since the team jersey did not come in his size, he had turned up in a white shirt instead. He also expressed his support for Nagaland United, adding that while they had now seen the trophy, it was the team's turn to bring it home.

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A post shared by Temjen Imna Along (@alongimna)

The light-hearted moment received plenty of reactions online. One user appreciated the minister's enthusiasm, saying that more leaders should actively promote and support Naga participation in football and other sports.

Another joked that they had initially thought he was simply picking up his water bottle.

A third admitted to being worried when Along lifted the trophy, recalling how members of the IFL team had carried the 16-kg silverware around Kohima for photographs, leaving their arms sore.

The Indian Football League, formerly known as the I-League, is one of India's premier professional men's football competitions. Organised by the All India Football Federation, the league provides clubs from across the country a platform to compete at the national level.

It has also played an important role in developing Indian football talent and giving regional clubs an opportunity to make their mark.