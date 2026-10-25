AR Rahman, Arijit Singh Bring Rama And Sita's Love Story To Life With 'Mangal Rang' From 'Ramayana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Music composer A. R. Rahman and singer Arijit Singh have come together for "Mangal Rang," a song from Namit Malhotra's upcoming film“Ramayana.”

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, the song captures the couple's journey, from their wedding to their life beyond Ayodhya, and has been released simultaneously in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking about composing the music for "Mangal Rang," A. R. Rahman said,“Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don't need to be explained; they simply need to be felt.”

Talking about lending his voice to "Mangal Rang" and being part of Ramayana, Arijit Singh mentioned,“Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form.”

“The sincerity and tenderness of the eternal relationship between Shri Ram and Mata Sita kept reminding me of the thread of love that connects us all, beyond everything that makes us seem different. Being part of this melody has been a deeply transformative experience, and I feel blessed to have been a part of a dream that Namit sir and his team are bringing to life. I hope this song reaches every listener with the same feeling of love, gratitude and devotion that I experienced while singing it.”

Speaking about singing for Mangal Rang and connecting with the love story of Rama and Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, Shreya Ghoshal mentioned,“What makes Rama and Sita's love so beautiful is that it goes beyond the happiness of being together. There is faith, understanding and a quiet strength in their bond that makes it deeply moving.”

“Singing Mangal Rang allowed me to connect with that tenderness, and I approached it with a lot of love in my heart. Being part of a story that means so much to so many people is something I feel truly grateful for. I hope the song brings listeners a sense of warmth and peace, and lets them experience the beauty of Rama and Sita's relationship in their own way.”

The song features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal in Hindi, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi in Tamil, Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant in Telugu, Armaan Malik and Bela Shende in Kannada, and Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan in Malayalam. A. R. Rahman has composed the music, while Dr. Kumar Vishwas has written the Hindi lyrics.

The Tamil version features Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi, with lyrics by Karthik Netha. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende lend their voices to the Kannada version, with lyrics by Karthik Saragur, while the Malayalam version features Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Reflecting on collaborating on Namit Malhotra's Ramayana and lending his voice to the Kannada version of Mangal Rang, Armaan Malik stated,“Ramayana is a story that transcends generations, and being part of its musical journey is something I feel deeply grateful for. Mangal Rang celebrates the love between Rama and Sita in a way that feels intimate and heartfelt. I wanted my singing to reflect that emotion and allow the melody to speak for itself. I hope the Kannada version connects with listeners in a personal way and brings them closer to the beauty of this timeless relationship.”

“Ramayana” features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita,“Rocking” star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations,

“Ramayana” will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across India.