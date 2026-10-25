Anant Singh Should Never Have Been In JD(U), Says Ex-Bihar Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) leader and former Minister Abhiram Sharma on Sunday welcomed the party's decision to expel Mokama MLA Anant Singh, stating that "such individuals should never be included in the party in the first place".

The JD(U) on Saturday expelled Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, "The decision taken by the party is the right one. We express our gratitude to Nitish Kumar and our national leader, Sanjay Jha, for making the right decision at the right time."

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha announced the action on Saturday, citing repeated violations of party directives, alleged derogatory remarks against the party's senior leadership, and Anant Singh's decision to oppose the party's candidate in the Patna Graduates' constituency election and campaign in support of a candidate associated with Jan Suraaj.

The action follows a public dispute between Anant Singh and JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar during the election for the Patna Graduates' constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Anant Singh openly opposed Neeraj Kumar and extended support to Anuj Singh, who contested on a Jan Suraaj ticket.

"Speaking for myself, such individuals should never have been included in the party in the first place. It leads to a bad reputation among the general public. Neeraj Kumar is an educated and decent man; he will win."

The party has also written to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, seeking action against his membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on grounds of defection.

Any decision on disqualification rests with the competent constitutional authority.

Anant Singh's opposition to the official candidate placed him at odds with the party leadership during a key election.