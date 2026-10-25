Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely To Cross Andhra Coast On October 28, Says IMD

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 25 (IANS) The depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 28 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Sunday morning, the depression moved southeastwards with speed of 5 kmph during past six hours, and lay centered at 0530 hours over the same region, about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 880 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1150 km east of Bapatla.

It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27, the IMD said.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm, and reach the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised people to remain extremely vigilant.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with officials, including Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and representatives from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS). The Chief Minister directed the administrative machinery to remain on high alert and issue advance advisories for the public.

Officials informed the CM that a low-pressure area, currently centered in the east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a cyclone, potentially bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the coastal Andhra region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Given the possibility of strong gale-force winds along the coast, the CM instructed that measures be taken to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea.

He further directed that residents in low-lying areas within the potential impact zone be alerted. Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered that toll-free numbers be made available for the public seeking emergency assistance or information.