Cyclist Performs High-Risk Stunts In Moving Traffic In Brazil, Video Sparks Calls For His Arrest (WATCH)

A jaw-dropping viral video shows a fearless cyclist performing high-risk balancing stunts and tricks right in the middle of a moving road. As vehicles and buses passed closely by, the display of balance and control left onlookers stunned.

The clip has taken social media by storm, drawing massive attention for its thrilling yet risky stunts. The video is from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Vehicles and buses passed by closely

The footage has sparked massive outrage online, with users calling for his arrest. Many argued that such stunts endanger not only the cyclist but also other motorists and pedestrians sharing the road.

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Critics pointed out that performing tricks on a busy road with traffic moving at speed is a serious safety hazard, and that the cyclist's actions could have led to a fatal accident.

The video continues to circulate widely, with reactions pouring in from across platforms.