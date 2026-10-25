Tension In Hyderabad After Alleged Egg-Throwing At Durga Mata Idol

Tension Over Durga Mata Idol Incident

A tense situation prevailed at midnight after Hindu organisations staged a protest against the alleged egg-throwing incident at a Durga Mata idol during an immersion procession in Madanapet police station limits in Hyderabad. After receiving information about the event through a call, police immediately reached the spot, took the suspects into custody, registered a case, and are currently investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "We received a Dial 100 call stating that some individuals had thrown eggs at a Durga Mata idol during a procession near Santosh Nagar hotel line, under Madanapet police station limits. We immediately reached the spot, conducted an enquiry, registered a case, and took the suspects into custody. Currently, we are investigating the matter."

Similar Incident Reported in Maharashtra

Earlier, a similar incident of stone-pelting was reported during a Durga Visarjan procession in Maharashtra's Washim, prompting police to register a First Information Report (FIR), officials said, adding that the situation in the area is currently peaceful and under control. According to the police, the incident was triggered by an argument between individuals over the throwing of 'gulal' (colored powder). The situation was quickly brought under control following timely police intervention, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter.

Police Action in Malegaon

Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kherde said, "Yesterday, on October 21, around 8:30 to 9:00 PM, the Durga Visarjan procession reached Tipu Sultan Chowk in Malegaon. An argument broke out between a few individuals, reportedly over the throwing of 'gulal'. Following this, some stone-pelting took place."

"The police intervened immediately, brought the situation under control, and ensured the completion of the Durga Visarjan; the area is now peaceful," SHO Kherde added. The police have initiated an investigation and are examining video evidence to take action against the perpetrators. "An FIR has been registered by the police. We are currently reviewing CCTV footage, and individuals will be identified as accused based on that," the SHO said.

To prevent any further flare-ups, adequate security arrangements have been put in place."Police forces, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police (RCP), and local police, have been deployed to maintain order, and the situation remains calm," the officer stated, adding that the Durga Visarjan procession was completed around 5:00 AM on Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, an incident of stone-pelting and a heated altercation broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Washim, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami. (ANI)

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