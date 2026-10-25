Smriti Irani Arrives In Chhattisgarh For Two Day Organisational Visit

Smriti Irani's Visit to Chhattisgarh

BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani arrived in Chhattisgarh on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which she is scheduled to meet party office-bearers and review organisational activities. Welcoming Irani, BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal expressed confidence that her leadership would strengthen the party's organisation and improve the government's performance. He said, "We extend a very warm welcome and greetings to Smriti Irani. Under her leadership, the BJP will become even stronger and more organised, and the government will be able to perform even better."

Organizational Meetings and Schedule

Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma also expressed confidence that Irani's visit would strengthen the party organisation and outlined the meetings scheduled during her two-day tour. According to Verma, Irani will interact with state-level office-bearers, representatives of various party wings and cells and Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly. She is also scheduled to participate in the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

Speaking about the visit, Verma said, "Given the work accomplished under her leadership so far, it will undoubtedly strengthen the organisation. She is visiting Chhattisgarh today and will hold meetings with all state-level office-bearers, representatives from various wings and cells, as well as Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly. She will conduct an in-depth review. She will participate in the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast."

Comments on Jamia Millia Islamia

Commenting on the Jamia Millia Islamia protest row, Verma accused certain elements of misleading students and attempting to disrupt the atmosphere in the country. "There are certain anti-social elements there who wish to weaken the nation by misleading students; these individuals aim to disrupt the overall atmosphere within the country-but they will never succeed. The people of this nation have understood their true intentions. This is absolutely wrong; such individuals are traitors to the country and should, in fact, be expelled from the nation," she added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions and security concerns at Jamia Millia Islamia, where university authorities recently shifted classes to an online format, citing student safety concerns amid ongoing campus demonstrations. (ANI)

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