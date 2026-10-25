'Not Once Have People Mentioned Kuhnemann': Khawaja Adds To Australia's Selection Dilemma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has shared a fresh perspective for the selectors ahead of the decisive final Test against South Africa, bringing in forgotten left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann into the selection debate as the visitors look to end the now-levelled series 2-1.

The team's call to go ahead with Scott Boland for the Gqeberha Test in place of the experienced Nathan Lyon did not sit well with fans and experts. While the spinner was dropped from the XI, Boland did make the most of the opportunity, picking up his third five-wicket haul and also contributing with the bat as a nightwatchman in the second innings after being enforced a follow-on.

However, the game saw the visitors heading in without a frontline spinner, a shocking call which eventually resulted in the Proteas thrashing the Aussies by an innings and 31 runs.

With the upcoming final Test in Cape Town now the talk of the town and a selection dilemma looming over the Australian management after their recent thumping, former opener Khawaja has suggested a name beyond Lyon, dubbing Kunhemann as a 'terrific' option against the South African lineup.

“We've talked about Boland and Lyon (in the second Test), and not once have people really mentioned Kuhnemann. He is a terrific bowler, a Test bowler. He has a Test five-fa, and done really well for Australia when he's played. He's been a terrific bowler for a while. With the South Africans having the majority of their players as right-handers, I'm not really sure why people aren't bringing him into contention,” Khawaja told com.

“He's a terrific bowler to keep things tight, much like what (Simon) Harmer did with our batsmen last game. I think the reason they picked Harmer last game was because we have so many left-handed batsmen. When the ball's spinning away, it's always slightly harder to score.

“I think Kuhnemann presents the same option, and when it's spinning too, he is a very, very good bowler. I know Nathan Lyon's the 'GOAT', and there's nothing against the GOAT! This is purely based on the fact the South Africans have so many right-handers in their team. I think Kuhnemann deserves to be talked about,” Khawaja added.

Having played just five Tests for the baggy greens since his red-ball debut in 2023, Kunhemann emerged as a worthy left-arm orthodox option, picking up a five-wicket haul in just his second game in the format.

However, he hasn't played the long-format game for the national side in over 1.5 years, with his most recent appearance being the Test against Sri Lanka in February 2025, where he finished the two-game series in Galle with 16 wickets.

A combination of Lyon and Kuhnemann in Australia's playing XI for the series decider appears improbable, although South Africa demonstrated the viability of a two-spinner approach by fielding Simon Harmer alongside left-arm veteran Keshav Maharaj in the opening Durban Test. Australia's bowling combination is just one of several selection dilemmas heading into Tuesday's encounter in Cape Town.

The selectors must also decide on Nic Maddinson's place at the top of the order, Marnus Labuschagne's role at No. 3 and the composition of the middle order, particularly with Cam Green nearing a return from injury. Maddinson appears most vulnerable as Australia weigh up their options, with Khawaja favouring a return to the middle order rather than continuing as an opener.

“No discredit to Nic Maddinson. I think Maddinson is terrific. I actually would have put him in the middle order at the start of the series, purely based on the fact the opening is so hard of a gap to fill. Nic got thrown up there and he didn't even get to face a spinner. He smacks spin too. He actually clobbers them for six, so kind of disappointed I didn't see that the first two games,” Khawaja concluded.