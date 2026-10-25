Wanted Criminal Injured And Apprehended By Delhi Police After Encounter

Wanted Criminal Apprehended in Delhi Encounter

A wanted criminal was injured in a police encounter in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Sunday morning after he allegedly opened fire at a police team. The accused, identified as Swan alias Sawan alias Muchhad Mama, was shot in the leg and apprehended, while two illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. According to sources, Delhi Police received a tip-off that the accused was planning to carry out a robbery in the area. Acting on the input, a police team laid a trap and subsequently apprehended the accused. At around 6.30 am, police signalled the accused, who was riding a motorcycle, to stop. However, after finding himself surrounded, he allegedly opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, and a bullet hit him in the leg. The accused is reportedly carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by Uttar Pradesh Police. He is allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including murder and robbery.

Chandigarh Student Murder Investigation

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police on Saturday apprehended a person following an encounter with the accused relating to the murder case of a 17-year-old former student of St. Joseph's Convent School, in the forest area of Sector 50. The alleged accused sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter. The operation was carried out by the Operation Cell team under the leadership of Inspector Sekhon. Police teams have been deployed at the spot. The police investigation had indicated that the murder was allegedly a contract killing. According to police sources, the name of Lucky Patial, a gangster associated with the Bambiha gang, emerged in connection with the alleged conspiracy. According to the police, a student who allegedly held a grudge against Naitik accompanied the shooter to identify him before the attack. The 17-year-old was subsequently shot, with one bullet hitting him in the chest. An auto-rickshaw driver was also hit by a bullet in the shoulder during the incident. Naitik later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

Meanwhile, in another case from the national capital, Delhi Police busted an international cyber fraud syndicate and arrested six people, including five bankers, in connection with cyber fraud cases. According to police, the accused allegedly siphoned off money through cryptocurrency and were in contact with a Chinese national. In exchange, they reportedly received cash. Delhi Police said the syndicate had been active since 2013. Investigations have also revealed the involvement of two regional banks in Kerala in the alleged network. Police said the accused were operating a sophisticated module, with mobile phones used in the crimes kept at least five kilometres away from their location to prevent the police from tracking them. Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)