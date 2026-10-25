Bank Holiday Monday: RBI List Of Closed Banks On October 26, 2026

If you plan to visit your local branch to complete pending financial tasks,read the latest schedule first. A Bank Holiday Monday is officially scheduled for October 26, 2026.

Customers must confirm whether theirstate branches are operational before stepping out. As shared in an update By Sheetal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar mandates closures across several key regions.

The upcoming Bank Holiday impacts daily operations in Tripura, Chandigarh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir. Residents in these areas must postpone their physical branch visits.

This closure applies to major financial institutions including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara, Axis, HDFC, and ICICI in the affected regions.

Why banks are closed and where they remain open

The October 26 closure is attributed to three major regional observances. Tripura will observe Lakshmi Puja, a prominent festival where devotees worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity in homes and shops.

Meanwhile, Accession Day is commemorated to mark the historic moment on October 26, 1947, when Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession with India.

Additionally, the day marks Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the great Sanskrit poet who authored the Ramayana. However, regular banking continues smoothly in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Looking ahead at the calendar, branches in Himachal Pradesh will close for Karwa Chauth. Furthermore, banks in Gujarat will observe a holiday on October 31, Saturday, for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Digital banking services and FD Rates updates

Despite physical branch closures halting services like cheque clearance, customers will not face a complete blackout. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transfers, and ATM cash withdrawals remain fully functional.

In related financial developments, Indian Bank offered a pre-Diwali gift by increasing interest yields. Senior citizens can now secure up to 8.5% interest on their FD Rates.

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