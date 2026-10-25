IAF 94Th Anniversary: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Attend 'Wings Over Ganges' Air Show In Varanasi Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to attend the grand finale of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) 94th-anniversary aerial display at Varanasi's Namo Ghat on Sunday.

The mega event will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Ahead of Sunday's main event, Rajnath Singh arrived in the city on Saturday and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

| These 7 new bullet train routes might cut your travel time

Here's all you need to know about the event:

'Wings over Ganges' Air Show

Themed“Wings over Ganges,” the three-day event commenced on Thursday and paused on Friday due to state legislative council elections.

Sunday's grand finale will feature a diverse fleet of aircraft, including frontline fighters such as the SU-30MKI, Rafale, and Tejas, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and various transport aircraft.

In a display of tri-service operational jointness, aircraft from the Indian Army and Navy will participate alongside the IAF's premier Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

| 'A lesson for us': IAF chief AP Singh on Flydubai Captain, Su-57 jets, honeytrap PM Modi's itinerary

Prime Minister Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at around 10 am on Sunday.

Before the air show, he will travel by helicopter to Mirzamurad to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility for Arvind Limited. The facility aims to boost the region's textile ecosystem, promote industrial growth, and generate meaningful employment.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will reach Namo Ghat around 12 noon to witness the aerial display as the chief guest.

The BJP has organised a grand welcome for the Prime Minister, setting up reception points at locations including Police Lines, Hukulganj Trimuhani, the Chauka Ghat timber market, Bhadu Chungi, and near the turn to Namo Ghat.

| Netanyahu invites Modi to light torch on Israel's Independence Day Security arrangements

With top dignitaries and massive crowds expected, robust security and administrative arrangements have been put in place. The city has been divided into 32 zones, 50 sectors, and 80 sub-sectors, heavily guarded by approximately 11,900 security personnel.

During a review meeting at the Circuit House, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of balancing strict security with public convenience. He directed officials to avoid unnecessary barricading to ensure easy access to the Ganga ghats and instructed that crowd-control measures should not hinder public movement.

Extensive cleanliness drives have also been initiated. Following briefings from District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, it was confirmed that silt has been removed from the ghats.

To cater to the spectators, the administration has deployed 200 mobile toilets, 280 water tankers, 2,000 dustbins, and 200 sanitation volunteers. The Chief Minister later conducted an on-site inspection of Namo Ghat to oversee the final preparations.

(With PTI inputs)