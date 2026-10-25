Japan Plans AI-Powered Social Media Initiative To Prevent Suicides Mmong Students

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Japanese authorities plan to strengthen suicide prevention efforts among young people by using artificial intelligence (AI) systems on social media platforms popular with teenagers, following a record number of suicides among schoolchildren. A pilot project is scheduled to launch in 2027.

The Kyodo news agency reported the plans, citing sources at Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The ministry began conducting suicide prevention activities on social media in 2018, following a high-profile case in which a man who had organised an online suicide club killed nine young people, shocking the country.

During the 2024 fiscal year, which ended in March 2025, ministry specialists, supported by volunteers, provided counselling and engaged in conversations with people facing difficult circumstances nearly 337,000 times through social media. Around 44% of those who received assistance were under the age of 19.

Against the backdrop of concerning statistics on suicides among schoolchildren, the authorities intend to intensify these efforts by harnessing new AI capabilities.

The planned initiative is expected to expand the use of social media-based support to help identify and reach young people who may be experiencing emotional distress.