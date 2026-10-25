Russia Turning Temporarily Occupied Territories Into Criminal Enclaves Ukraine's Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories is deteriorating – Russian invaders are effectively turning the subjugated regions into criminal enclaves where banditry and lawlessness prevail," the statement reads.

The catastrophic situation in the temporarily occupied territories is being documented even in the aggressor state's classified reports and assessments.

In particular, Moscow considers the illegal arms and explosives trade, chronic alcoholism among Russian invaders, which leads to so-called street brawls and violent clashes, a rise in cybercrime, and the embezzlement of budget funds to be risk factors for maintaining control over the occupied territories. Due to Russia's economic problems, the so-called "administrations" are receiving increasingly less funding.

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The population lives in constant fear because of the strict counterintelligence regime, the threat of violence from war criminals serving in the Russian army, and repression by security agencies. This further fuels negative attitudes toward the invaders.

Meanwhile, living standards are declining. Poverty and devastation, a lack of jobs, and shortages of food, medicines, fuel and basic necessities are accelerating the exodus of residents.

Against this backdrop, Russia is seeking to increase the volume of positive propaganda, particularly about so-called "socioeconomic projects," "birth rate promotion programs" and similar initiatives.

At the same time, the invaders are seeking to isolate residents of the temporarily occupied territories as much as possible from alternative communication channels, including those run by individuals and organizations designated as so-called "foreign agents" in Russia.

"To strengthen control over the temporarily occupied territories, the Kremlin's leaders intend, among other measures, to tighten oversight of Russian occupation administrations, including collaborators holding positions in the occupation authorities. Moscow does not fully trust even the most pro-Russian among them," HUR said.

Photo: HUR