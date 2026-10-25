About 63% Of Germans Support Maintaining Or Increasing Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a ZDF-Politbarometer poll published on the website of German broadcaster ZDF, Ukrinform reports.

"Solidarity with Ukraine remains strong in Germany: 30% of respondents favor increased military support for Ukraine from European countries, 33% approve of the current level of European support, and 32% call for military aid to be reduced," the report reads.

According to the poll, the overwhelming majority of Germans (79%) doubt that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is willing to end the war.

"Only 16% of Germans, including nearly half of Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters (49%), believe that Putin is genuinely interested in a lasting ceasefire. Overall, 79% of respondents, along with the overwhelming majority of supporters of all other parties, doubt this," the report said.

Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's position on Russia's war against Ukraine, 38% of respondents believe he is on Russia's side, only 1% think he is on Ukraine's side, while 57% are convinced that the U.S. president supports neither side.

sters name two leaders in electoral suppor

Germans are divided over the possibility of Russia attacking eastern NATO member states, particularly Poland and the Baltic countries. Some 46% of respondents consider such a threat realistic, while 48% do not expect such a development. Among residents of Germany's eastern federal states, 57% do not expect such an attack, compared with 46% in the western states.

According to the poll, if Bundestag elections were held next Sunday, 26% of voters would cast their ballots for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), down 2 percentage points from the previous poll. The Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz would receive 23%, up 2 points. The Social Democratic Party would garner 14%, the Greens 13%, and the Left Party 11%.

The poll was conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen on October 20-22, 2026, among 1,225 eligible voters in Germany by telephone and online. The margin of error is approximately 2-3 percentage points.