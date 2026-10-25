Top Realtor Neena Pattar Unveils Latest San Jose Listing, A 2020-Built Communications Hill Condo With Hillside Views

MENAFN - GetNews)"Neena Pattar Top Producing Realtor, in San Jose, California"The Neena Pattar Group, led by top San Jose Realtor Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, is representing 314 Llano De Los Robles Ave #7, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-level condo built in 2020 in the Communications Hill area of San Jose, California, offered at $775,000. The listing follows the group's recognition as the number one team by sales volume and transactions for 2025 at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

San Jose, California - October 25, 2026 - The Neena Pattar Group, led by top San Jose Realtor Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, has listed 314 Llano De Los Robles Ave #7, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the Communications Hill area of San Jose. Built in 2020, the single-level home is offered at $775,000. The listing comes weeks after the group brought a renovated Niles pool home to market in Fremont.

The listing follows the group's recognition as the number one team by sales volume and transactions for 2025 at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, the third consecutive year the group has received Top Producer recognition. The award counted both dollar volume and closed transactions, a pairing that shows a team carrying a large number of clients while also closing high-value sales. Pattar's work in San Jose includes the purchase of a five-bedroom single-family home for $2,252,000, which she closed on the buyer side in July 2026.

Inside, the 1,102-square-foot home has an open dining area, an updated kitchen with solid-surface counters, a pantry, a gas range and a water filter system, along with laminate and carpet flooring. Both bedrooms have new carpeting. The primary suite has hillside views and two closets, one of them a walk-in, and custom cabinetry is fitted throughout the home's closets. A private balcony faces the surrounding hills.

The building at 314 has an elevator and a sky deck with a barbecue area reserved for its residents. The unit includes a private two-car tandem garage, central air conditioning, forced-air heating and in-unit laundry. Community amenities listed for the development include a greenbelt, park, playground and picnic area, and the homeowners association dues are $729 per month. The listing also notes plans for future neighborhood-serving commercial space and a possible future school site in Communications Hill.

Pattar's clients across the South Bay have described her work in their own words. Sridhar Narahari, who bought and sold a townhouse in Milpitas, wrote in a Zillow review: "I've bought and sold multiple properties through Neena. Neena is the ultimate real estate professional." The Neena Pattar Group holds a 4.9 average rating across 88 team reviews on Zillow, where its profile shows 199 total sales at prices from $365,000 to $3.3 million.

Pattar has practiced Bay Area real estate since 2011. She holds the Certified Negotiation Expert designation from the Real Estate Negotiation Institute and is a Global Real Estate Advisor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. A longtime San Jose resident, she worked as a real estate investor before becoming an agent, buying distressed properties, managing their renovations and reselling them. The group assigns support staff to each transaction so that listing preparation, marketing and escrow coordination run in parallel.

Along with San Jose, the group serves Fremont, Los Gatos and the wider South Bay, with transactions across Santa Clara County and Alameda County. More about Pattar's background and sales is available on her agent profile.

Photos and full property details for the Communications Hill condo are available on the 314 Llano De Los Robles Ave #7 listing page. Buyers and their agents can contact the Neena Pattar Group directly to schedule a private showing.

About Neena Pattar Group

Neena Pattar Group is a residential real estate team affiliated with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, serving San Jose, Fremont, Los Gatos and the surrounding Bay Area. The team is led by Neena Pattar, a Realtor and Certified Negotiation Expert who has practiced in Bay Area real estate since 2011 and holds California DRE license 01900134. The group represents buyers and sellers across resale, new construction, luxury and investment property. Its stated focus is treating each transaction as a personal decision first and a financial one second.