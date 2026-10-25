ODM Tops Education World India School Rankings 2026-27 In Odisha And Jharkhand

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 24, 2026 8:32 am - ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, has secured the No. 1 position in Bhubaneswar and Odisha for the second consecutive year, along with an All India Rank of 14. Holding a top state-level position year after year points to consistency.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On 22nd October 2026, ODM Educational Group received significant recognition in the Education World India School Rankings 2026–27, with its schools securing leading positions across Odisha and Jharkhand in the Day-cum-Boarding School category.

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, received the honours on behalf of the institutions at an awards ceremony at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi.

ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, has secured the No. 1 position in Bhubaneswar and Odisha for the second consecutive year, along with an All India Rank of 14. Holding a top state-level position year after year points to consistency rather than a single strong year, reflecting the school's sustained focus on quality education and holistic student development.

Top Ranks Across Cities and States

The recognition extends well beyond one campus. Schools from the ODM Educational Group featured among the leading institutions in four cities across three states, as summarised below.

School

Rank (Day-cum-Boarding category)

ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

1st in Bhubaneswar and Odisha (second consecutive year); All India Rank 14

ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi, Jharkhand

2nd in Ranchi and 3rd in Jharkhand

ODM International School, Angul, Odisha

1st in Angul & 17th in Odisha

ODM International School, Durgapur, West Bengal

5th in Durgapur

ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

5th in Bhubaneswar and Odisha



Taken together, these results show leadership in Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Angul, along with strong placements in Durgapur and a second top-five position in Bhubaneswar for ODM Global School.

From the Leadership Desk

Speaking on behalf of the institutions, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said,

"We are deeply grateful to our principals, teachers, and staff for their dedication, and to our parents for their continued trust. Our students remain at the heart of every success."

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said,

"These rankings are a reflection of what our schools do every day: nurture academic excellence alongside strong values. We will keep working to give every learner the support to grow with confidence."

Looking Ahead: Excellence Built on Values

Rankings capture one view of a school, but the group's emphasis remains on what happens inside and beyond the classroom: academic rigour, character, and the all-round development of every learner. For families comparing schools, a ranking can be a starting point, while campus visits and conversations with teachers and students tell the rest of the story.

As ODM Educational Group builds on these results, its commitment remains unchanged: strong academics, strong values, and a learning environment where every child can thrive. For parents exploring the best schools in Odisha, this recognition reaffirms the group's direction.