Lalita Kapilavai's 'Kalaprayanam' Art Exhibition Opens At State Art Gallery In Hyderabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, October 24, 2026: Artist Lalita Kapilavai's painting exhibition, 'Kalaprayanam – A Journey Through Art, Enduring Traditions and Self-Discovery,' opened at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad on Saturday. The three-day exhibition features paintings representing Pahari, Pichwai, Mysore and Tanjore art traditions.
The inauguration was attended by several distinguished guests, including renowned Carnatic musician Dr. Kosuru Seshu Latha, Dr. Raj N. Phani, Founder of Zaggle, and noted calligraphy artist Sri Parameshwar Raju.
The exhibition has been curated by Padma Shri awardee Dr. Vijay Sharma, a renowned Pahari miniature painting artist from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, under whose guidance Lalita has been learning the techniques and finer aspects of Pahari painting.
Lalita, who has been interested in music and painting since childhood, has explored different traditional painting styles over the years. Her works reflect the distinctive techniques, colours and themes associated with various regional schools of Indian art.
Among the works on display are paintings inspired by the Guler and Kangra schools, which developed within the Pahari painting tradition following the Basohli style. The exhibition also includes Pichwai, Mysore and Tanjore paintings, each known for its distinctive artistic features and cultural significance.
Speaking on the occasion, Lalita Kapilavai said,“Traditional art forms are not just part of our past. They continue to be practised and passed on from one generation to another. Through this exhibition, I wanted people to experience these traditions and understand the skill and dedication involved in creating these paintings.”
She said the exhibition also reflects her personal journey as an artist and the influence of different painting traditions on her work.
The exhibition will be open to the public on October 25 and 26, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the State Art Gallery, Hyderabad. Entry is free.
The inauguration was attended by several distinguished guests, including renowned Carnatic musician Dr. Kosuru Seshu Latha, Dr. Raj N. Phani, Founder of Zaggle, and noted calligraphy artist Sri Parameshwar Raju.
The exhibition has been curated by Padma Shri awardee Dr. Vijay Sharma, a renowned Pahari miniature painting artist from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, under whose guidance Lalita has been learning the techniques and finer aspects of Pahari painting.
Lalita, who has been interested in music and painting since childhood, has explored different traditional painting styles over the years. Her works reflect the distinctive techniques, colours and themes associated with various regional schools of Indian art.
Among the works on display are paintings inspired by the Guler and Kangra schools, which developed within the Pahari painting tradition following the Basohli style. The exhibition also includes Pichwai, Mysore and Tanjore paintings, each known for its distinctive artistic features and cultural significance.
Speaking on the occasion, Lalita Kapilavai said,“Traditional art forms are not just part of our past. They continue to be practised and passed on from one generation to another. Through this exhibition, I wanted people to experience these traditions and understand the skill and dedication involved in creating these paintings.”
She said the exhibition also reflects her personal journey as an artist and the influence of different painting traditions on her work.
The exhibition will be open to the public on October 25 and 26, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the State Art Gallery, Hyderabad. Entry is free.
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