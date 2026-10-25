Tokayev's Vision For Kazakhstan: Republic Day Amid Sweeping Reforms

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 25, Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day. On this day in 1990, the Declaration of State Sovereignty was adopted, laying the foundation for the country's subsequent independence.

One of the major recent milestones in the transformation process was the adoption of a new Constitution following the referendum held on March 15, 2026. The document, which entered into force on July 1, fundamentally changed the structure of government: the bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Senate and the Mazhilis, was replaced by a unicameral Parliament – the Kurultai. The institution of the vice president was also reinstated in the political system, and the Kazakhstan People's Council was established as a body with the right of legislative initiative.

Sustained economic growth is one of the main conditions for long-term development. Kazakhstan's GDP exceeded $300 billion in 2025, while the country attracted $155 billion in foreign investment over the past seven years, according to a statement by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Republic Day. Speaking at an event in Astana, he also noted that the country's economy had grown by approximately 30% since 2019.

Transport infrastructure is also important for economic development. Kazakhstan's location between Europe and Asia creates opportunities to expand transit and international trade. The Middle Corridor, which runs across the Caspian Sea and through the South Caucasus, strengthens Kazakhstan's transport links with European markets and creates additional opportunities to diversify export routes. The development of Caspian ports, increased railway capacity, and improved logistics are important for enhancing transport efficiency. The modernization of highways and the railway network is also intended to improve connectivity between the country's regions. Kazakhstan is working to develop transport links with South Asia. A new railway route through Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to Pakistan's seaports is under consideration.

Social initiatives are aimed at using part of the country's national resources for the benefit of its citizens. The National Fund for Children program provides for annual allocations to the accounts of minors from the investment income of the National Fund. Assets returned to the state are also being directed, among other purposes, toward the construction of schools and medical facilities.

In foreign policy, Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector approach, developing relations with Russia, China, Central Asian countries, the European Union, and the United States. This approach makes it possible to expand trade and investment ties while taking national interests into account in relations with international partners.

Kazakhstan marks Republic Day amid sweeping changes in its political system, economy, and social sphere. Under Tokayev, the country's development agenda includes the renewal of state institutions, expansion of the economic base, stronger transport connectivity, and the implementation of social programs. Economic growth of approximately 30% since 2019, GDP exceeding $300 billion, and substantial foreign investment inflows illustrate the scale of the changes taking place in the country.