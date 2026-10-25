Bihar: Murder Accused Injured In Police Encounter During Weapon-Recovery Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 25 (IANS)The main accused in the murder of garage owner Anjani Kumar was injured in a police encounter in Bihar's Patna district on Sunday morning.

According to police, Saurabh Singh, who is accused of killing the garage owner in the Ramkrishna Nagar area, was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with law enforcement officials in Bakhtiyarpur. He was later taken into custody and referred to a hospital in Patna for advanced medical treatment after receiving first aid.

Police said Singh was arrested a day earlier by the Ramkrishna Nagar police. On Sunday morning, officers took him to the Kalyan Bigha Mor area in Bakhtiyarpur to recover a weapon and identify the location where it had allegedly been hidden.

During the operation, the accused allegedly retrieved the concealed firearm and opened fire on the police team. One bullet reportedly struck a police vehicle near the headlight area below the bonnet. In response, police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Singh below the knee.

The injured accused was first treated at the Bakhtiyarpur Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Patna hospital, reportedly NMCH, for further treatment.

The operation involved personnel from the STF, SDPO-2, and Bakhtiyarpur police. SDPO Ayush Srivastava said the accused was being taken to recover the weapon when he allegedly fired at the police team, forcing officers to retaliate. Authorities are now investigating how the accused managed to access the weapon while in police custody.

Police said the investigation into the murder case and the circumstances surrounding the encounter is ongoing.

Earlier, on September 26, Anjani Nandan Kumar, who ran Nandan Automobiles in the Bhupatipur area of Ramkrishna Nagar, Patna, was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed contract killers as he closed his garage to return home. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.