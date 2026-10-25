Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Inspires Future Leaders At Fuzhou University During Academic And Cultural Visits In China

HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi tells students:“Knowledge brings authority, but wisdom requires character. Embrace lifelong learning and treat challenges as opportunities to build resilience” Ruler explores cultural landmarks reflecting centuries of historical and maritime ties between the UAE and China

October, 2026, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited Fuzhou University in China, where he delivered an inspiring address urging students to pursue knowledge, cultivate character and build bridges of understanding between people and nations to help shape a bright future for humanity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In his speech, HH Sheikh Saud highlighted the growing connections between the UAE and China and encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, lead with integrity and use their talents to foster greater understanding across borders.

“Ideas, talent and knowledge now travel between our nations almost instantly,” said HH Sheikh Saud.“As these connections grow, we welcome partnerships with students and future leaders like you. We value your input in deciding what our shared future looks like.

“Knowledge brings authority, but wisdom requires character. Embrace lifelong learning and treat challenges as opportunities to build resilience. And, above all, use your talents to build bridges of understanding across borders.

“To the students of Fuzhou University, I say this: study with vision and lead with integrity. The future does not belong to those who wait for it. It belongs to those who prepare for it with discipline, purpose and courage.”

As part of the cultural leg of his trip to China, HH Sheikh Saud also visited Fuzhou's Three Lanes and Seven Alleys cultural district, renowned for its historic architecture and preservation of traditional Chinese heritage, and the Zheng He Historical Relics Exhibition Hall, which commemorates the maritime explorer's voyages and the region's historic role in international trade.

The visits highlighted the longstanding cultural and commercial connections between China and Ras Al Khaimah. Archaeological discoveries in the Emirate, including 13th-century Yuan Dynasty porcelain previously highlighted by Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Antiquities, provide tangible evidence of the historic maritime trade routes linking South China with Julfar, the ancient trading port that preceded modern-day Ras Al Khaimah.

During his visit to Guangzhou, HH Sheikh Saud also met with three Emirati students pursuing their university studies in China, in the presence of Her Excellency Mariam Alshamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou. The students included Zayid Alkalbani, who is studying at Jinan University, and Maha Alketbi and Shaikha Alhebsi, who are studying at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). HH Sheikh Saud discussed the students' academic experiences and future aspirations, highlighting the importance of education and its role in the UAE's continued development.

These connections reflect a shared history of exchange and cooperation across the Maritime Silk Road, underscoring the enduring foundations upon which the UAE and China continue to build their relations today.

These cultural engagements came at the end of a week-long tour, where HH Sheikh Saud led a delegation from Ras Al Khaimah, visiting cities across the Guangdong and Fujian provinces of China to build upon existing cultural and economic ties.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.