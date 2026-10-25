Press Release: Bankberry Reports Deployment Milestone With Fastercapital Support Through Equitypilot

Summary: Bankberry, an active participant in FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program ( ), today reports substantial operational progress: technology partners have... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bengaluru, India & Dubai, UAE

Bankberry, an active participant in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program ( ), today reports substantial operational progress: technology partners have delivered a full end-to-end BFSI platform, MOUs and SOWs are under final sign-off, and the company is preparing rapid deployment and customer pilots that position it to advance directly into a growth stage. FasterCapital continues to provide execution-focused support during this phase.

With ongoing FasterCapital support through EquityPilot, Bankberry is focused on finalizing legal and technical agreements, freezing the platform for deployment, and executing near-term pilots and commercial discussions with partner banks.

What the Startup Delivers?

– Product Snapshot: A full-suite BFSI application including Android/iOS and non-Android front-ends, a middleware core banking system, and backend APIs for integration with banks and NBFCs.

– Target use cases: zero-balance savings accounts for farmers, current accounts for FPOs/retailers (B2B), and digital KCC workflows with automated decisions.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement – Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders and partner banks – Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance

Current Execution Priorities

Bankberry's current, next-stage workstreams focus on: – Finalizing and signing incoming MOUs and SOWs with the technology partner and banking partners – Freezing the technology for deployment and completing integration tests so the platform can be deployed within the stated 6–8 week window – Launching pilots and initial customer activations, including planned ZBSA and KCC rollouts with Union Bank of India in the target states – Preparing operational processes and minimal hires contingent on near-term fundraising

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Bankberry through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Bankberry

Bankberry develops a production-ready digital banking platform focused on agricultural and small-business financial services. Its stack combines accessible front-ends for low-connectivity users, a core banking middleware, and backend APIs for regulated financial institutions and fintech partners. Bankberry is executing commercial pilots and partnership discussions to expand digital financial access for farmers, FPOs, and retailers.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.