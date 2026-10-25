Rahul Gandhi Urges Public To Join Save The Vote Mega Rally In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Announces Save the Vote Mega Rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the 'Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally' scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, alleging that names had been removed from voter lists and rules and laws had been violated.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force. He called on people from different sections of society to join the rally, describing it as a campaign to protect democracy.“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances,” Gandhi wrote.“Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” he added.

Call for National Participation

Announcing the November 1 programme, the Congress leader urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally.“November 1 - Let's go to Delhi. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally,” his post read.

Gandhi appealed to students, farmers, labourers, women, young people and traders, along with anyone concerned about democracy, to participate in the event.“Students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come,” he wrote. Emphasising the role of citizens in the campaign, Gandhi added,“The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”

Response to Political Opposition

The Congress leader also took a swipe at the BJP and its allies, sarcastically thanking them for promoting the programme and helping it reach a wider audience.“Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this programme with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people,” Gandhi wrote. He further urged them to continue their efforts in the days leading up to the rally.“Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!” he added.

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