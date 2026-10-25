Pune Woman Alleges Bike Rider Made Her Get Off Midway, Heated Argument Goes Viral WATCH

A Pune-based woman who works as an IT engineer alleged that a bike rider asked her to stop halfway through her ride, got into a fight with her, and recorded the exchange. The woman reportedly filed a police complaint after the driver posted the footage on social media.

Pooja Deepak Saw, a 42-year-old software engineer, is the complaint. The lawsuit claims that she reserved a bike taxi at about 1 pm in order to get to her Hinjewadi office. Pooja asked the driver to take a route via Sunny's World in Sus. However, the rider refused and insisted on following the route suggested by the company's app, leading to an argument between the two.

When the rider pulled over on Bavdhan Bridge and demanded that Pooja get off before she could reach her destination, the argument got more heated. He also insisted that she cover the fare. Pooja objected, saying she shouldn't have to pay for a journey that was cut short. The rider shot a video of her while the debate went on. Saw also accused him of trying to disparage her by sharing the video on social media.

Watch Viral Video

Pune: A video allegedly showing a heated argument between an IT professional and a cab driver has surfaced from Hinjewadi IT Park Phase 3, Pune, triggering reactions on social media.

According to the claims accompanying the video, the driver asked the woman to pay ₹300 after dropping her at her destination. However, she allegedly refused to pay and reportedly threatened to call the police when the driver questioned her.

The woman is also heard allegedly referring to her ₹10 lakh car while confronting the driver. The incident has sparked a debate over respect for hardworking drivers and the importance of paying for services availed.

The video is reportedly circulating on social media. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the claims made in the video have not been independently verified.

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- Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) October 23, 2026

Saw approached Bavdhan police station and lodged a complaint over the incident. Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar confirmed that the police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence in the matter. The incident has highlighted worries about passenger safety and the behaviour of bike-taxi drivers.

Further information on the police activity in this matter is forthcoming.