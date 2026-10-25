Jayaram's 'Good News' Shooting Wrapped Up

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) The makers of director Nagendramurugan's upcoming Tamil film 'Good News', featuring actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, have now announced that shooting for their film has successfully been wrapped up.

Movietron Production, the production house that is making the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "From“One last shot!” to“Pack-up sollunga boss!”. Crazy scenes, crazier people, endless laughter, unforgettable memories, and a whole lot of GOOD NEWS! GOOD NEWS is - THAT'S A WRAP! Produced By @j_saivinoth, Co-produced by @jksaiprabhu @Movietronindia."

The makers also released a video on the occasion that comprised of BTS moments from the film's sets.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had completed its first schedule of shooting in July this year.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that the film will be a wholesome family entertainer. The film, they claim, will aim to bring audiences a heartwarming family entertainer filled with emotion, humour, and memorable moments.

Produced under the banner of Movietron Production, Good News stars veteran actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, with Kalyani Anil making her Tamil cinema debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Asha Sarath, Muthukumar, Jaffer, Kuraishi, Deepa, Vinothini, Divya, Manimegalai, Jensan Diwakar, and several other talented artistes.

A highlight of the upcoming film is that acclaimed filmmaker director Pandiraj has written the dialogues for the film. Widely celebrated for his emotionally rich family entertainers and relatable storytelling, director Pandiraj's contribution is expected to add immense strength, warmth, humour, and authenticity to the screenplay, making it a significant creative asset for the film.

The film boasts a talented technical crew with Praveenkumar handling cinematography, Siddu Kumar composing the music, Sherif Master choreographing the songs, Karthickvasan serving as the Art Director, and Arjune Babu as the editor. L. M. Dhanasehar serves as the Executive Producer, while Aravindhan is the Second Executive Producer.