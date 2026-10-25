HD Kumaraswamy Alleges Conspiracy By Karnataka Govt In Sting Operation

Kumaraswamy Alleges Political Conspiracy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge of conspiring to implicate him and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Mavinakere Betta in Holenarasipura taluk on Saturday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the investigation was being diverted towards JD(S) workers despite the alleged sting operation being conducted by others.

“Everyone knows that journalist Rakesh Shetty, Congress leader Krupa Alva and their associates conducted the sting. Former CM Siddaramaiah himself and his son Yathindra have named both of them. Even then, the Chief Minister and Home Minister together are trying to turn the whole issue towards us. We are not afraid of it; our party has the strength to face it,” Kumaraswamy said.

Allegations of Misuse of Power

He alleged that Shivakumar was the first to raise the issue of the sting operation in the state, following which details of the alleged operation targeting Siddaramaiah emerged. He claimed that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had since been attempting to implicate JD(S) in the case. Kumaraswamy further alleged that search warrants had been issued against the families of young party workers associated with the JD(S) war room and social media wing, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.“Leaving the accused who shot and recorded the sting, they are going around our workers. This is an investigation being conducted to create suspicion about Kumaraswamy,” he alleged.

Criticism of Investigation Handling

Questioning the government's handling of the case, Kumaraswamy asked why Rakesh Shetty and Krupa Alva, whom he accused of conducting the sting operation in 2023 in association with Congress workers, were being protected.“If the government is not even filing objections to his anticipatory bail application, it shows how the government is investigating. In the name of searches, they are threatening and harassing women in the families of our war room boys and creating an atmosphere of fear,” he said. He demanded that the Home Minister explain why the alleged sting operation was conducted and what conspiracy was behind it.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the sting operation had been used in an attempt to remove Siddaramaiah from power and alleged that the Chief Minister and several Congress leaders were aware of the matter but were trying to suppress information and mislead the investigation.“They are seizing mobiles and laptops of our boys and conspiring to create documents as if the sting operation was done by our party itself. I have the strength to face this conspiracy. I will not leave it so easily; we will wage a fierce fight. The more they try to hush it up, the more intensely we will intensify our struggle,” he said.

Questions Surrounding Unnatural Death and Scams

Referring to the death of Vicky, an employee of Power TV, Kumaraswamy questioned why the incident had allegedly been hushed up and why an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered without an investigation or post-mortem examination. He also claimed that a person who had promised Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the deceased's family had paid only Rs 2 lakh.“Even after he sat on TV and said, 'I did the sting', they are asking us to give proof about the sting. Is this the way to investigate? What bold step has the Home Minister taken regarding the sting operation? He has taken a step to cover it up. From day one, attempts are being made to cover it up,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

Responding to Kharge's statement that his close aides had absconded, Kumaraswamy questioned the claim and alleged that the Home Minister was attempting to divert attention from the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam.“Who has absconded? Who can abscond? What is there against them to abscond? I know why Priyank Kharge is creating all this. He is trying to divert the sting issue towards JD(S) to cover up the KPSC scam,” he said.

Reacting to Kharge's statement that 80 per cent of the sting investigation had been completed, Kumaraswamy alleged that the government had covered up 90 per cent of the KPSC scam.“Poor fellow, he has completed 80% of the sting investigation. He has covered up 90% of the KPSC scam. Let's see what he does with the remaining 20% of the sting investigation. They are investigating to cover up the crimes and irregularities they have committed,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the government was misusing officials and claimed that the accused had been allowed to secure anticipatory bail without effective opposition from the prosecution. He questioned who had helped the accused obtain anticipatory bail and alleged that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were seeking to close the investigation without taking it to its logical conclusion.“Everyone will understand their drama. Who helped that person get anticipatory bail? Time will decide everything; wait,” he said. Former minister HD Revanna and Legislative Council member S L Bhojegowda were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)