Congress Slams PM Modi Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Row

Congress Challenges PM Modi Over Temple Finances

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding answers over the Ram temple donation row, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Uttar Pradesh, questioning the latter's silence on the alleged financial misappropriation involving public donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress leader has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the temple trust's financial dealings.

In a post on X titled“ Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhoka" (Chanda Theft, Faith Betrayed), the Congress leader wrote, "Theft of funds dedicated to God, that is, the theft of donations and offerings to deities, is considered a grave sin." The Congress MP's remarks are part of multiple other posts where he raised the issue of the donation row. He alleged that efforts were being made to suppress the matter and protect those responsible. He also questioned the appointment of temple trustees affiliated with the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

"The same grave sin has now come to light in the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the hands of BJP-RSS affiliates, yet efforts are underway to suppress the entire matter and shield the major culprits. The question is: The people affiliated with the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and RSS whom Prime Minister Modi himself selected as trustees without any public discussion-now that it has been proven that this heinous sin, which has hurt the faith of crores of people across the country, occurred under their watch-why is the Prime Minister, who is always at the forefront of claiming credit for the Ram Temple, now maintaining silence and making a despicable attempt to protect these grave sinners?" Ramesh said.

Ramesh cited figures on donations and footfall in Ayodhya, claiming that ₹3,264 crore was collected through the Nidhi Samarpan campaign and corpus donations in 2021. He wrote, "According to the RSS and the Trust, a total of ₹3,264 crore was collected in the Nidhi Samarpan campaign (2021) through Nidhi Samarpan and corpus donations combined. In the 9 months of 2024, 13.55 crore devotees reached Ayodhya. Meanwhile, during the Mahakumbh in 2025, nearly 10 crore additional devotees came to Ayodhya."

Questions Regarding Donation Transparency

He further questioned the reported collection of ₹82.78 crore in offerings between April 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, despite an estimated 16 crore devotees visiting during that period, claiming it a "dacoity". 'In such a scenario, it is reported that 16 crore devotees will arrive from April 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, yet the total offerings are stated to be only ₹82.78 crore (an average of ₹5 per person), which seems highly suspicious given the massive number of devotees," he said.“The chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, has also acknowledged that this is not just theft, but a 'dacoity',” Ramesh added in the post.

He sought answers to four questions, also asking about the total donations collected across the country and why the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had reportedly limited the theft to ₹80 lakh. "Across the country, how many crores of people contributed how many thousands of crores of rupees in donations? How much in total offerings were collected in the donation boxes (hundi/counters)? How many thousands of crores of rupees is this theft of donations and offerings worth, and why is the government remaining silent instead of conducting an impartial investigation? Where is the accounting for the offerings from nearly thirty crore devotees? Why did the SIT try to brush the matter aside by reporting a theft of just 80 lakh?" Ramesh questioned.

Government Accountability and Investigation

Ramesh questioned Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of protecting the "sinners' and of the lack of a thorough investigation. "Why are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, instead of ordering a thorough investigation, trying to cover up the sinners' misdeeds? It is said that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. But in this entire matter, neither has justice been served, nor is there any apparent effort to deliver it.

He also urged the Prime Minister to address the issue during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Uttar Pradesh today, so we hope that during this visit, he will break his silence on this serious issue and answer the questions of the countrymen,” he said. Ramesh warned that the Congress would continue to pursue the matter and said those responsible for the alleged misappropriation should be brought to justice in accordance with the Constitution.

"If he once again stays silent on this important matter and tries to divert the country's attention by hiding behind some other issue, let him know that the Congress will bring the truth of this entire matter to light come what may. Those grave sinners who have stolen the donations and offerings will definitely be brought to justice as per the Constitution," Ramesh said.

CCTV recordings have emerged as key evidence in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi donation theft case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chargesheet filed in the local court here stating that accused Avinash Shukla allegedly removed donation money on 85 occasions during the counting process. The SIT has filed a chargesheet against eight accused persons in the case, citing CCTV footage, mobile chats and Call Detail Records (CDRs) as part of the evidence collected during the investigation. Karunesh Pandey was allegedly seen removing offering money twice and assisting in the theft on 68 occasions, while Manish Kumar Yadav was allegedly involved 16 times and assisting in the removal of money on 19 occasions, as per the SIT's chargesheet. (ANI)

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