BJP MP Launches Cycling Campaign In Hyderabad To Raise Awareness About Drug Abuse

MENAFN - IANS) Telangana, Oct 25 (IANS) BJP MP K. Laxman launched a cycling campaign in Hyderabad on Sunday to raise awareness among youth about drug abuse, and support the national goal of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.

The campaign, being conducted every Sunday for the past three months, seeks to educate students, parents and the wider community about the dangers of drug addiction and the need for collective action against narcotics.

The initiative brings together members of civil society and seeks to encourage greater public participation in efforts to prevent drug abuse, particularly among Gen Z. Laxman said the campaign aims to support the commitment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the drug menace by the end of 2029.

Speaking about the initiative, Laxman said,“To free the nation from drugs and realise that pledge, I have started a campaign to make Hyderabad and Telangana drug-free. For the last three months, we have been conducting a cycle rally every Sunday. With the participation of civil society and the Telangana government, we are carrying out this awareness programme. We want to fulfil the Home Minister's pledge of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.”

He further stressed the importance of making parents and students aware of the harmful consequences of substance abuse, while highlighting the need to take action against drug peddlers and encourage people struggling with addiction to seek rehabilitation.

“To make parents and students aware, we are conducting this programme. In Telangana too, drug peddlers are being arrested, and people are being made aware of the need to join rehabilitation centres across the country. We are especially focusing on making Generation Z more aware. The state government, along with the Central government, is working towards making India drug-free,” Laxman said.

The campaign comes amid a renewed national focus on combating drug trafficking and substance abuse. Reiterating that narcotics threaten future generations and provide financial support to organisations with anti-national intentions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on police forces across the country to ensure the drug menace is eliminated by the end of 2029.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set December 31, 2029, as the deadline for making India drug-free, with HM Shah describing the target as a major national priority.

“Drug abuse and trafficking undermine the future of coming generations, place an unnecessary burden on the economy and often provide financial support to organisations with anti-national intentions,” HM Shah said while paying homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21.

The cycling campaign in Hyderabad aims to translate this national objective into grassroots awareness, with an emphasis on youth engagement, community participation and the importance of preventing drug addiction before it takes hold.