New Zealand Reshuffle Pace Attack Amid Workload Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 25 (IANS) New Zealand have begun reshaping their fast-bowling combination for the remainder of the T20I series against India, with Matt Henry ruled out of the remaining matches and Lockie Ferguson set to miss the third encounter as the hosts balance their immediate challenge with a demanding schedule ahead.

India are leading the five-match series with consecutive four-wicket victories in Christchurch. With three matches still to come, New Zealand will make several personnel changes under a planned workload management programme, while also preparing for the subsequent ODI and Test assignments against India.

Henry, who featured in the first two matches, will remain in Christchurch before linking up with the ODI squad in Auckland ahead of the opening one-day international on November 4. The fast bowler bowled just two overs in the second T20I before leaving the field with a tight calf, an issue captain Mitchell Santner disclosed after the match.

Ferguson, meanwhile, will not travel with the team to Wellington for Tuesday's third T20I. He is scheduled to head to Auckland on Sunday and return to the playing group for the fourth and fifth matches, which will be held in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.

The changes will also affect Kyle Jamieson, who has yet to feature in the series. The right-arm pacer will travel to Wellington for the third T20I but will subsequently turn his attention to domestic cricket, remaining in the city to represent Canterbury against Wellington in the second round of the Ford Trophy on October 31. He will then join New Zealand's preparations for the ODI leg.

Blair Tickner is set to strengthen the bowling group for the final three T20Is, while Josh Clarkson will be available for the last two matches after travelling to Auckland. Matt Fisher will accompany the squad to Wellington as cover for the third game before returning to the New Zealand A setup for its second four-day fixture against India A.

Tickner and Clarkson had initially been named as replacements for Zak Foulkes and Mark Chapman, who were ruled out through injuries.

Explaining the rotation strategy, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the team's available resources would help them navigate the workload of their fast bowlers across the upcoming assignments.

“We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads and to try and ensure they're best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up,” Walter said.

New Zealand retain further pace-bowling options in Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Adam Milne as they look to revive their campaign against an India side that has won both matches despite being pushed in the closing stages.

The third T20I in Wellington will offer the hosts an opportunity to arrest India's momentum before the series moves to Auckland and Hamilton. However, the workload considerations extend well beyond the current contest, with the teams scheduled to play five ODIs before concluding their India tour with two Tests in early December.

New Zealand will subsequently travel to Australia for a four-Test series, adding further importance to managing the fitness and availability of their pace resources across formats.