Temperatures Drop In Delhi-NCR After Late-Night Rainfall AQI Stands At 181

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed a noticeable change in weather on Sunday as rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, swept across several areas, bringing cooler conditions to the national capital and neighbouring cities.

Late on Saturday night, rainfall was reported in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The overnight spell brought much-needed relief from the relatively warm weather conditions prevailing over the past few days, as temperatures dipped and cool winds swept across the region.

The rainfall has also raised hopes of some respite from pollution, which had kept Delhi's air quality in the poor category earlier in the week.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station early on Sunday.

According to the weather dashboard, humidity stood at 98 per cent, wind speed was recorded at 0 kmph, and misty conditions prevailed at around 5:30 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast indicated that the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 16 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

Mainly clear skies are forecast during the day, although surface winds are likely to gain strength in the afternoon.

The overnight rainfall and gusty winds marked a shift in weather conditions across Delhi-NCR following several days of comparatively warmer weather.

The change brought cooler conditions to the region and raised expectations of some relief from the lingering pollution.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 181 on the dashboard at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, placing it in the moderate category.

The reading came after an AQI of 191 was recorded on Saturday morning, indicating an improvement from the 230 registered on Friday.

However, pollution levels continued to vary across different parts of the national capital, with several monitoring stations still reporting readings in the poor category, according to the data visible on the shared dashboard.