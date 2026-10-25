FLDI Distances Itself From Proposed LPG Strike Amid Ongoing Dialogue

FLDI Rejects Calls for LPG Strike in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Federation of LPG Distributors of India (FLDI) has distanced itself from the proposed protests and indefinite strike in the national capital, stating that constructive dialogue with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the Ministry of Petroleum is currently underway. Emphasising that consumer convenience remains its foremost priority, the federation urged all LPG distributors across Delhi to continue regular delivery and supply operations to ensure uninterrupted services.

In an official statement, the FLDI said, "The FLDI does not support the proposed protests and indefinite strike in Delhi. We advocate for meaningful dialogue, concrete decisions, and sustained efforts to address the legitimate demands of distributors. We are engaged in constructive dialogue with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the Ministry of Petroleum. The concerns of the distributors are being heard, and we have received assurances of an early resolution."

Commitment to Uninterrupted Consumer Services

The federation maintained that resorting to agitation at this stage could be counterproductive, particularly as discussions with the authorities are underway and assurances of an early resolution have been received. "We believe that solutions can be achieved through dialogue and decisive action. Ensuring uninterrupted LPG service to consumers is our top priority. Dialogue with the OMCs and the Ministry is ongoing, and we have been assured of a resolution. Given this, resorting to protests without exhausting all avenues for dialogue is not a practical approach," the statement noted.

Urgent Appeal to Distributor Members

Reiterating its commitment to consumers, the FLDI appealed to its distributor members not to be influenced by unverified calls for protests or industrial action. "Maintaining a regular and safe supply of LPG to consumers remains our primary objective. We urge all fellow distributors to continue with supply and delivery operations-ignoring unverified calls for action-so that no family faces any inconvenience," the federation stated. (ANI)

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