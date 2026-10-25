MLS: Inter Miami Fall 0-2 To Red Bull New York

MENAFN - IANS) Harrison, Oct 25 (IANS) Inter Miami CF fell to a 2-0 loss on the road against Red Bull New York in MLS regular season action at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The first half finished with a 1-0 scoreline for the home side, with Red Bull New York opening the scoring in the seventh minute through an own goal.

The second half saw Inter Miami push in search of the equaliser. The best chance for the team came in the 84th minute through second-half substitutes Santiago Morales and Telasco Segovia; Morales' initial effort from the right end of the box was saved by RBNY goalkeeper before Segovia smashed the ball into the crossbar with a powerful right-footed hit.

RBNY scored a second goal in the first minute of stoppage time for the final 2-0 scoreline.

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 15 wins, six losses, and 10 draws so far this MLS regular season for a total of 55 points and sit second in the Eastern Conference standings. Notably, Inter Miami has been the top goal-scoring team in MLS this season with 73 total goals in 30 regular season games, nine more than the next highest-scoring side.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot, leads both the team and the league in goals with 25. Additionally, our captain is tied for the lead for most assists this regular season with 15.

In all, Red Bull New York has recorded 11 wins, 14 losses, and six draws for 39 points and ar ninth in the Eastern Conference table.

Julian Hall has been the team's top contributor in attack so far this regular season, with the 18-year-old forward tallying 11 goals and five goals in 29 appearances.

Next, Inter Miami will return home to host FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium on Wednesday.