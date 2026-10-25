IDB Group America Business Forum Will Convene 200 World Business Leaders At The Inaugural CEO Forum Of The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) and America Business Forum (ABF) announced the inaugural CEO Forum of the Americas, a joint invitation-only gathering that will bring together more than 200 leading CEOs, investors and top executives in Miami on December 15.

The Forum will help connect policy priorities with investment opportunities to address some of Latin America and the Caribbean's most pressing development challenges, and explore practical pathways for more investment, integration and growth across the region. Conversations will center on three areas critical for the hemisphere's economic future:



Supply chains: The region has a unique opportunity to strengthen its role in global supply chains and emerge as a stronger platform for production, logistics, and value-added manufacturing. Capturing this opportunity will require the enabling conditions for businesses to scale investments and integrate into regional and global value chains.

Critical minerals: Demand for resources that power advanced digital technologies continues to grow. The opportunity lies in moving up the value chain by mobilising investment, strengthening partnerships, and expanding higher-value production across the region. Artificial intelligence: The region is well positioned to adopt and responsibly scale an innovation that is becoming a driver of growth, combining a growing technology ecosystem, data center investment potential, competitive energy resources, and increasing integration with global digital markets.

“Latin America and the Caribbean has a unique opportunity to become part of the solution for global challenges and seize the opportunities currently presented to foster investment, jobs and growth. Turning that potential into results will require coordinated concrete action. We are proud to convene this dialogue and help connect across public and private sectors and the region to the rest of the world,” said IDB Group president, Ilan Goldfajn.

“In 2025, America Business Forum became the world's largest leadership summit, with a mission to create a global stage where the world's most influential voices can reach millions. This new chapter with the IDB Group strengthens that mission, bringing together the leaders of the Americas to imagine what our region can become and help turn that possibility into reality,” said Ignacio González, founder and CEO of America Business Forum.

Through the CEO Forum of the Americas, the IDB Group and ABF will help bridge dialogue and action, connecting development priorities with the investment and collaboration needed to drive impact.