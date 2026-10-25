Opening The Black Box: What We Now Know About Credit And Poverty

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Sophie Sirtaine and Karina Broens Nielsen

For decades, one question has dominated debates about finance and poverty reduction: does access to credit reduce poverty? The idea that loans can help households invest in farms, businesses, or other productive activities made microcredit one of development finance's most recognisable innovations. But as evidence accumulated, the debate became increasingly polarised.

Both sides keep asking the same question - and that is the problem. Credit does not have a single, universal effect that can be captured by one average result. The more useful question is not whether credit“works,” but for whom, under what conditions, and for what purposes it works best.

A coordinated set of randomized evaluations across several countries, published together in the mid-2010s, found no statistically significant average income gains. But an average across borrowers with very different starting points and uses for the money can conceal as much as it reveals.

The fuller picture, drawn from over 400 studies synthesised on CGAP's Impact Pathfinder platform and detailed in a new Focus Note from CGAP (an innovation lab for inclusive finance hosted at the World Bank), opens up the black box behind that average. Two outcomes do most of the work: income and assets. Credit's effects on both are heterogeneous, but the variation is not random - it follows identifiable patterns.

When credit raises income, and when it doesn't

Take income first. Research from rural Vietnam found that access to credit raised income for poor households, concentrated among those using the loan for an existing farm or business rather than starting something new. A long-run study of Bangladesh's microcredit programs found that credit access was associated with higher household income and increases in net worth over time.

So why do we see this gap? The evidence points to five factors: who is borrowing, how the loan is structured, what it finances, where, and when. Who is borrowing and what the loan finances do the most explanatory work: borrowers who already run a business benefit more than first-time entrepreneurs, since credit works better as an accelerant than a launchpad. Loans toward productive investment - expanding a farm, improving efficiency, purchasing income-generating assets - show the strongest links to rising income and wealth, especially when reduced collateral requirements let borrowers invest without risking essential assets like land.

How, where, and when credit is deployed sharpens the picture further: repayment schedules that mirror a business's cash flow work better than rigid weekly repayment, rural and urban markets differ in opportunities, and credit deployed to expand differs from credit used as a crisis stopgap.

The flip side is just as informative: a study of credit access in Malawi found that without complementary support, borrowing often failed to improve - and sometimes worsened - household welfare, particularly where loans covered consumption gaps or were secured against land. Loans paired with training consistently outperform loans alone.

In short, the impact of credit depends on the conditions under which it is used. Its effects on income and assets can be predicted, to a meaningful degree, by who is borrowing and what the loan finances. That is a far more useful, and more actionable, finding than either extreme the public debate tends to offer.

Credit doesn't work alone

This does not mean that credit should be evaluated in isolation. Poor households rarely face a single financial gap at a time, and the other three core financial services - digital payments, insurance, and savings - shape the environment in which credit's income and asset effects play out.

Digital payments can make credit work better by lowering transaction costs and replacing more expensive, less secure transfer methods. This can improve households' ability to manage day-to-day operational expenses and enable them to grow their businesses - which can determine whether a loan repayment gets made on time. In Bangladesh, the spread of mobile payments through bKash has been linked to lower transaction costs, faster circulation of money, and stronger small-scale enterprise activity - showing how payments infrastructure can make credit more usable in everyday business life.

Insurance reduces the odds that a shock turns a productive loan into a debt trap, reducing the likelihood that households need to sell land, livestock, or equipment in order to repay. A study in Burkina Faso found that farmers used insurance payouts after climate shocks to buy back livestock, purchase agricultural inputs, feed their families, and repay credit - illustrating how insurance can help preserve the productive value of earlier investments.

Savings provide the buffer that keeps a productive loan productive: even modest savings can help households absorb small shocks without having to divert loan proceeds or sell off productive assets. A recent study in Northern Ghana found that participation in village savings and loan associations has been associated with better capacity to manage shocks and invest in farm and off-farm livelihoods - showing how savings can give borrowers the breathing room to stay on track when conditions get harder.

The real story

Put together, the evidence does not support either of the two simple stories the public debate keeps returning to:“credit ends poverty” or“credit has failed.” It supports something more useful: credit's impact on income and assets is conditional, and the conditions are knowable.

This does not suggest a retreat from the case for inclusive credit. Rather, it is the basis for a stronger one: the tools to make credit work better for improving more households' income and assets are already visible in the evidence. The task now is to use them.

The responsibility is shared. Financial service providers should assess the viability of the opportunities borrowers plan to pursue - rather than focusing on repayment capacity alone - and design products that align with how people earn and invest. Investors should back providers who screen clients well, design responsible products, and can demonstrate positive impact. And regulators can help shape the environment credit operates in, facilitating responsible lending at scale.

The evidence on what works is there; what remains is the will to act on it. CGAP will continue to work together with the World Bank Group, its other members, partners, and other stakeholders to foster Responsible Digital Financial Ecosystems for a range of financial services, including productive credit, and to improve financial health for low-income individuals and micro and small enterprises (MSEs).