Criminal Arrested After Encounter With Delhi Police Weapons Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) An encounter took place between the Delhi Police and a suspected criminal in the Maidan Garhi area of the national capital on Sunday morning, during which the accused was shot in the leg and subsequently apprehended, officials said.

Two illegal weapons were also recovered from his possession, they added.

According to officials, the Delhi Police had received information that a criminal was allegedly planning to carry out a robbery in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team made arrangements to intercept the suspect and laid a trap to prevent the planned crime, they said.

The officials said that the encounter took place at around 6.30 a.m. when police personnel signalled the suspect, who was travelling on a motorcycle, to stop for checking.

However, the officials said that instead of complying with the police instructions, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team after finding himself cornered.

The police retaliated, and during the exchange of fire, the suspect sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was subsequently overpowered and apprehended by the police team, according to the officials.

"The injured accused has been identified as 'Swan', who is also known by the names 'Sawan' and 'Muchhad Mama'," the police said.

Officials said the suspect is allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including murder and robbery.

According to the officials, the Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The police said that the alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases had made him a wanted suspect, prompting the police to pursue information about his movements.

According to the officials, legal proceedings are underway.

Further details are awaited.