Sai Pallavi Praises Yash As Ravana In Ramayana, Says Nobody Has The Guts To Play Him

Sai Pallavi has praised Yash for taking on the challenging role of Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana. Her bold statement about the character has caught attention and sparked discussions across social media platforms.

Top South Indian actress Sai Pallavi makes her big Bollywood debut with the movie Ramayana. The actress plays the role of Sita in this epic drama. She recently praised her co-star Yash for playing the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi said that nobody else has the guts to play Ravana on screen. She appreciated Yash for accepting such a massive challenge.

Sai Pallavi became a huge sensation after playing Malar Teacher in the Malayalam hit Premam. The actress grabbed many big offers in South Indian cinema after that massive success. She won the hearts of fans with her natural acting, simple nature, and unique script choices.

The popular Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam actress now enters Hindi cinema. She plays Sita in Ramayana and recently shared her thoughts about Rocking Star Yash playing Ravana.

Sai Pallavi spoke at a recent movie promotion event about this casting choice. The actress said that picking a character like Ravana is not an easy joke. Actors usually fear that playing Ravana will give them a negative image among the audience. Many stars hesitate to take up such dark roles.

But Sai Pallavi praised Yash for stepping up to this challenge. She pointed out that an actor needs immense self-confidence to pick such a bold role. She added that choosing this character clearly shows his courage.

Yash gained massive global fame through the blockbuster KGF series. The actor now gets ready to thrill his fans with a completely different character in Ramayana. He plays Ravana while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Nitesh Tiwari directs this grand project, and Namit Malhotra produces it. The movie also features Ranbir Kapoor and several other top stars. This mythological drama has already created huge expectations among fans.

The makers plan to release the first part of Ramayana in November 2026. The grand production scale and the massive star cast have already grabbed the attention of cinema lovers. Sai Pallavi praising Yash has now boosted the excitement level among fans. Movie buffs wait eagerly to see how Sai Pallavi and Yash will create magic on the big screen as Sita and Ravana.