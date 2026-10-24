Javed Akhtar Stresses Need To Combine Science, Technology With Liberal Arts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has emphasized the importance of combining science and technology with the liberal arts.

He said that knowledge of subjects such as history, literature, poetry, and painting is essential for a well-rounded individual. Akhtar told IANS that while science and technology play a crucial role in human progress, an understanding of the arts helps distinguish human beings from computers and robots.

“Science and technology are a very important thing. But it is also important to have some awareness from the liberal arts. This is the difference between a human being and a computer or a robot,” he said.

The lyricist added that people should not limit their knowledge to their respective fields, stressing that those pursuing liberal arts should also have a basic understanding of science.

Similarly, he said, people from scientific backgrounds should familiarise themselves with the liberal arts, including history, literature, poetry, painting and folk arts.“Similarly, people in science should also have a certain information about liberal arts. History, literature, poetry, painting, folk arts. These watertight compartments are not right,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar, known for his work as a screenwriter, lyricist and poet, has long been associated with Indian cinema and literature.

Javed Akhtar rose to prominence as one half of the celebrated screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, alongside Salim Khan. The partnership penned several landmark Hindi films, including Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975) and Mr. India (1987), which left a lasting impact on Bollywood storytelling.

He later established himself as a celebrated lyricist, writing memorable songs for films such as“Silsila, 1942: A Love Story,”“Border,”“Refugee” and“Lagaan.”

Beyond cinema, Akhtar is also a noted Urdu poet, with Tarkash among his acclaimed poetry collections. His contributions to Indian cinema and literature have earned him several accolades, including five National Film Awards, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.