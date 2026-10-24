PM Modi To Attend Wings Over Ganges IAF Day Aerial Display In Kashi

IAF Day 2026 Celebrations in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi on Sunday as the city prepares to host the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the Chief Guest. The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', is being held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event. The aerial display is set to feature a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

Prime Minister's Visit and Local Preparations

During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility. The Generation Z of Kashi is gearing up to shower rose petals as part of an elaborate, multi-point welcome across the holy city, setting a vibrant tone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Prime Minister and Kashi MP Narendra Modi will be arriving in Varanasi on October 25th; thereafter, he will visit Arvind Mills by Army helicopter.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway across the holy city to welcome the Prime Minister, with members of Generation Z in Kashi planning to shower rose petals as part of a multi-point reception ahead of his visit to his parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on October 25, following which he will travel to Arvind Mills by an Army helicopter. The Prime Minister's roadshow will begin from Police Lines and pass through the Cultural Complex and Chowkaghat before reaching Namo Ghat, where he will attend the IAF aerial display, 'Wings over Ganges', as the Chief Guest.

Community and Organizational Efforts

Ahead of the event, preparations for the Prime Minister's welcome were discussed at a meeting held on Saturday at the Metropolitan Office in Gulab Bagh under the leadership of BJP National Minister Jagdish Patel. Patel said it was a matter of pride for the people of Kashi that Narendra Modi represents the constituency in Parliament. He also highlighted the presence of fighter aircraft, including the Rafale and Sukhoi, describing them as a source of national pride. "The Sarang helicopter is captivating the people with its acrobatics. To express our gratitude to our PM, we must give him a grand welcome," Patel said, urging organisational officials to bring their Generals along to welcome the Prime Minister.

Ramesh Singh, in-charge of the Kashi region, stated that the entire city is being decorated, and responsibilities have been assigned to officials from booths and divisions in the Kashi region. The organisation will put all its efforts into welcoming the PM. Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari informed the meeting that when the PM's helicopter lands at the Police Lines, the Mothers will be the first to welcome him. A grand welcome for the Prime Minister has been planned at eight key locations from the Police Lines to Namo Ghat. According to Agrahari, the Prime Minister will be welcomed at these points amid the sound of conch shells, the playing of damru, the beating of drums and showers of flowers.

Regional President Ashok Chaurasia said workers had been assigned different responsibilities to showcase the spiritual consciousness, cultural pride and public participation of Kashi. He emphasised that there should be no shortcomings in the arrangements for welcoming the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)