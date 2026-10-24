ASI Resumes Excavation At Dron Sagar Mound In Kashipur Uttarakhand

ASI Resumes Archaeological Excavations at Dron Sagar

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has resumed excavation at a mound near Dron Sagar in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, to scientifically examine archaeological remains and investigate the site's history, including local beliefs linking it to the Mahabharata-era sage Dronacharya. Spread across approximately 90 acres, the mound is being excavated to study the archaeological evidence and understand the cultural activities that took place in the region during different historical periods. According to officials, the current phase of excavation is expected to continue until March.

Local Legends and Historical Context

Traditional Beliefs vs. Scientific Research

According to the priest who looks after the temple at Dron Sagar, local beliefs hold that Guru Dronacharya lived at the site during the Mahabharata period and imparted education to the Pandavas. It is also believed that the Pandavas constructed Dron Sagar as guru dakshina for their teacher. According to another local belief, Bhima presented Dron Sagar to Dronacharya as guru dakshina, and the Pandavas received their training at the site. A large number of devotees continue to visit the location. However, establishing the historical basis of these traditions requires scientific examination of archaeological evidence.

Archaeological Significance of Kashipur

According to historians, Kashipur is identified with Govishana, a place mentioned in the travel accounts of the Chinese traveller Xuanzang, who visited India in the sixth and seventh centuries. According to ASI records, British archaeologist Alexander Cunningham identified Kashipur with the place referred to as 'Kiu-pi-shwang-na' in Xuanzang's accounts. Cunningham also discovered the remains of a large structure at Bhim-Gaja, the highest part of the mound. The site was previously excavated in 1939-40, 1965-66 and 1970-71. These excavations yielded remains of a temple dating from the Gupta period to the early medieval period. Archaeological evidence indicates that the temple was constructed in different phases. During the Gupta period, a raised platform was initially built using mud and bricks. Walls were subsequently constructed around it, around the sixth or seventh century.

Findings and Future Study

ASI records also document pottery ranging from the Painted Grey Ware culture to the early medieval period. Other antiquities associated with the Kushan, Gupta and medieval periods have also been recovered from the site. These findings indicate that the area witnessed human activity and settlement during different historical periods. The Painted Grey Ware culture is considered significant in studies of ancient North Indian history and archaeological sites associated with the Mahabharata. Archaeologist B.B. Lal discovered Painted Grey Ware pottery during excavations at Hastinapur in the 1950s. However, the discovery of remains belonging to a particular archaeological culture does not, by itself, establish the historicity of a specific epic event or character.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan Joshi, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI's Dehradun Circle, said the latest excavation aims to gather scientific evidence about the remains discovered earlier and conduct a more detailed examination of the site. Joshi said the study would help establish a better understanding of the cultural activities that took place in the area during different periods. The latest excavation has revealed brick-built structures and a circular feature. Officials will assess whether further excavation is required after the current phase is completed. The ongoing study is expected to contribute to a better understanding of Kashipur's ancient history by examining the archaeological evidence recovered from the site and establishing its chronology. (ANI)

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