Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir Marathon Athletes From 12 Countries Participate

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon was flagged off by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday as athletes from 12 countries joined others to compete at the sporting event.

The event brings into sharp national and international focus the tourism potential of Kashmir, its rich culture, scenic beauty and sporting possibilities. The managers of the event, the J&K Tourism Department, said there were 1,807 online registrations, including 1,221 from J&K, 513 from other parts of the country and 73 international athletes representing 12 countries.

The race has two major categories, the 42-km long full marathon, which started at 6.30 a.m. and the 21-km long half marathon, which started at 7.45 a.m.

Overlooked by the majestic Zabarwan mountain range, the athletes will run around the famous Dal Lake on a route graced with the magnificent Chinar trees and pass outside the Nishat Mughal Garden.

To encourage local runners, a separate prize category has been introduced for runners from J&K.

The marathon also showcases local products. The Chief Minister, alongside the sporting event, inaugurated the Marathon Expo, which features 20 stalls showcasing traditional handicrafts, handloom, agricultural produce, and other locally made goods.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, artisans and businesses to display their products for the visiting athletes, tourists and other participants, linking the sporting event with efforts to promote Kashmir's indigenous products.

Traffic authorities announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversions to facilitate the marathon and ensure the safety of runners and commuters. Motorists and members of the public have been advised to plan their journeys, follow traffic advisories and use designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the event.

Authorities said emergency services, including ambulances and fire tenders, have been given priority during the traffic restrictions. For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Srinagar Traffic Police helpline at 103.

The weather played alongside the organisers and participants as a feeble late-autumn sun shone to greet participants and provide the idyllic atmosphere for the mega sporting event.